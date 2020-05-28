GAMING  

Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ gets techno cover from comedian Limmy

He has joined a host of people covering the song, from The Cure to Jose Gonzalez

By Tobi Akingbade
Joy Division and Limmy Credit: Getty Images

Limmy has shared a techno version of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ – watch the full clip below.

The song celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and will be re-issued as part of the band’s vinyl series.

The Scottish comedian joined a host of people covering the song, from The Cure to Jose Gonzalez, and most recently Normal People author Sally Rooney.

Mark Lanegan and Cold Cave teamed up this month to cover Joy Division‘s ‘Isolation’ as part of an online tribute show to  of Ian Curtis‘ death.

Moving Through The Silence was broadcast online on May 18 and saw the likes of Joy Division’s Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris taking part to help celebrate the life and legacy of Curtis, who died on May 18, 1980 at the age of 23.

Lanegan’s effort saw him joining forces with Cold Cave, whose own music has previously been likened to the dark-wave sound pioneered by Joy Division.

This comes after Joy Division’s Peter Hook also honoured the anniversary of Curtis’ death earlier this month by streaming a gig in which he played every Joy Division sing with his band The Light.

