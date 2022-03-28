Joyner Lucas admits to Lollapalooza tweets and apologises to MGK

Joyner Lucas has owned up to sending a series of tweets that took aim at Lollapalooza and Machine Gun Kelly.

Last week, tweets sent from the rapper’s account criticised Lollapalooza for Lucas’ placing on this year’s line-up poster while hitting out at “goofy ass” headliner MGK.

The four-day Chicago festival shared its 2022 bill last Tuesday (March 22), with Green Day, Dua Lipa, Metallica and J. Cole all appearing as headliners. Beneath those acts are Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.

Lucas, meanwhile, appeared around mid-way down the Lollapalooza poster in the smallest-sized font. In response, he seemingly took to Twitter to post a series of tweets in which he accused the event’s organisers of “playing” him.

The ‘ADHD’ rapper later deleted all of the tweets and claimed that his account was hacked by Russians.

“Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh,” Lucas tweeted on Thursday (March 24). It wasn’t clear at the time whether this was in jest or not, but now the rapper has shed some more light on the situation, admitting that he did in fact compose the tweets.

“Part of being a man is admitting when you fucked up,” he tweeted on Saturday (March 26). “I be getting frustrated when I feel like I’m the underdog all the time. Maybe I ain’t put in enuff work. maybe I think I’m a bigger artist than what I actually am. Maybe you right. I own that. Real n***a shit.”

Then turning his attention to Machine Gun Kelly, Lucas wrote: “As far as the @machinegunkelly shit Goes,, homie ain’t have nothing to do with my rant. Jus got caught in the cross fire of one of my bitter moments. Def sum sucka shit to come at him for nothin. I own that & I apologize. Real n***a shit. I ain’t perfect. Im growing everyday.”

In a third and final tweet, he said: “Lot of artists or people in general are afraid of checking themselves. I check myself all the time. I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at n***az for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog. real n***a shit.”

Among Lucas’ initial deleted tweets, he wrote: “Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n***az that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass [money emoji].”

He went on to say he had declined Lollapalooza’s offer to perform, but claimed that organisers “put me on the flier [sic] anyways”.

After calling Lollapalooza “disrespectful”, the rapper later turned his attention to MGK while posting an image of the musician. “Then you got this goofy ass n***a headlining?” one tweet read. “Smh how sway?”

He continued: “Lol What my brother Marshall [Eminem] did to this n***a @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n***a who paints his nails.”

Machine Gun Kelly is yet to respond to any of Lucas’ tweets. Sharing the Lollapalooza poster on his own Twitter account, MGK wrote: “I CANT BELIEVE IM SEEING THIS!!!! the last time we played Lolla was 2017 on a sunday at 1pm now we’re headlining wtf i’m so grateful it’s all because of YOU.”

Meanwhile, MGK (real name Colson Baker) has spoken out to defend his success as a pop-punk artist, explaining that he’s “earned that shit”.

The rapper/rocker’s new album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ was released on Friday (March 25). In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “‘Mainstream Sellout’ is driven by a relatable sense of angst and its outsider anthems will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the saviour of punk rock.

“For better or worse, Baker makes no attempts to convert those who still doubt him, though. ‘Mainstream Sellout’ finds its author still refusing to play by the old rules, though it inevitably lacks the shock of the new that made …’Downfall’ so exciting. Still, it seems that, like the pop-punk revival itself, Machine Gun Kelly won’t run out of steam any time soon.”