Joywave drummer receives package of live scorpions in the mail

"I was tricked, not treated today"

By Damian Jones
Drummer Paul Brenner of Joywave
Drummer Paul Brenner of Joywave Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Joywave drummer Paul Brenner has revealed that he was sent a package of live scorpions.

The sticksman told US TV station WROC that he ordered a T-shirt and some shoes from an internet seller in Hawaii, and when it got to his address in Rochester, it was filled with the arachnids.

“At first I thought it was like a tick, or something. I mean, they were really small,” Brenner said. “That’s when I realised, ‘No, that’s a scorpion’. That’s when my shirt left my hands and went into the box.”

The drummer said he counted eight little ones “and one really, really big one.”

“The cops seemed to love it,” he added. “More kept showing up, they had their phones out, some of them were saying ‘I’ve never even seen a scorpion.’”

Brenner went on to say that “the scariest part” was thinking about what could have happened.

He said: “I have a cat. My roommate was home all weekend. And to know that there were live scorpions, feet from my sleeping cat, and I wasn’t there, that’s just creepy. ‘Tis the season, I suppose.”

Joking about it being Halloween season, Brenner added: “I was tricked, not treated today.”

Joywave were formed in Rochester in 2010. They have released three albums and more recently their 2021 EP ‘Every Window Is A Mirror’.

In the past they have toured with The Killers and Bastille.

