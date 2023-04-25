JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown announce 2023 ‘Scaring The Hoes’ tour

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown have announced they will be going on a North American tour this summer in support of their joint album ‘Scaring The Hoes’.

The run of dates is due to begin in Nashville, Tennessee on July 25. From there, the two rappers will embark on a 20-city stint throughout the US. Stops include Cleveland, New Haven, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

The final show of the tour is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas on August 26.

Tickets are on sale now – you can purchase yours here. Check out the announcement post and the full list of dates below.

‘Scaring The Hoes’ 2023 North American Tour:

JULY

25 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

26 – Louisville, KY, Paristown Hall

28 – Indianapolis, IN, Old National

29 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom

30 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre



AUGUST

1 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom

3 – Portland, ME, State Theatre

6 – New Haven, CT, College Street Music

8 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

9 – New York, NY, Pier 17

12 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner

13 – Baltimore, MD, Ram Head Live!

15 – Charlotte, NC, The Underground

17 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

20 – Orlando, FL, The Vanguard

24 – Houston, TX, White Oak

25 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek

26 – Dallas, TX, Factory Deep Ellum

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s collaborative LP came out last month and features the songs ‘Lean Beef Patty’ and ‘Scaring The Hoes’.

Along with the release of the album, JPEGMAFIA shared a behind-the-scenes documentary of the artists at work on the project.

Uploaded to the rapper’s official YouTube account, the short film included footage of Brown laying down vocals alongside JPEG in a makeshift studio at one of the rapper’s homes. They also discussed influences and the musical direction for the album.

In other news, Brown recently updated his fans on the whereabouts of his sixth studio album, ‘Quaranta’ – accusing his management and label of delaying the release.

“Y’all gotta understand, me working with Warp – I don’t know with Warp and my management, man. I turned my album in two years ago,” he shared on his podcast The Danny Brown Show. “We’re still working on the album,” he continued, “and shit’s getting doper but at this point, man, it’s like where’s the urgency?”

In 2021 he made his debut as a stand-up comedian, opening for Hannibal Buress at a show in Texas.

Meanwhile, JPEGMAFIA has said that ‘Scaring The Hoes’ is the first of three albums he will release in 2023.

The rapper’s next album will follow 2021’s ‘LP!’, which NME described in a four-star review as a “a wacky free-for-all fourth album” in which the “idiosyncratic Brooklynite shows the world how unique he is once again”.