Listen to JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s boisterous single ‘SCARING THE HOES’

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown have released the titular track from their upcoming collaborative album ‘SCARING THE HOES’. Check it out below.

‘SCARING THE HOES’ is a comically rambunctious track that repurposes negative comments about the two’s experimental style on a hardcore hip-hop track.

On the chorus, the Brooklynite JPEGMAFIA raps: “Play somethin’ for the bitches / How the fuck we s’posed to make monеy off this shit?”

Detroit’s Danny Brown then comments on rap’s facade: “Boy, fuck that hip hop and that old man flow / Where the autotune at? Give a fuck about that trash.”

The alt-rappers have also released a Logan Fields-directed music video to accompany the song.

Last week, the duo announced their first joint album together, releasing its lead single ‘LEAN BEEF PATTY’ shortly after.

Building anticipation for the album, JPEG has been dropping a few home videos of the pair recording the album behind-the-scenes.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown’s debut collaborative album, ‘SCARING THE HOES’, will be released on March 23. You can pre-order the album here.

In other news, Brown is set to release his sixth studio album ‘Quaranta’ this year. After becoming a stand-up comedian, he also started his own eponymous podcast The Danny Brown Show in 2022.

For JPEG, ‘SCARING THE HOES’ is one of the three albums he’ll release this year. The upcoming album will be his first LP since 2020’s ‘LP!’, which NME gave four stars saying it was “a wacky free-for-all”.