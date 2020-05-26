JPEGMAFIA has shared the desert-set video for his smooth new song ‘Cutie Pie!’, the latest in a prolific run of single releases by the artist to have emerged this year — check out the clip below.

The US artist has been following up the release of his 2019 album ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’ with a string of singles in 2020, including ‘Bald!’ and ‘Covered In Money!’.

JPEGMAFIA shared the video for his latest single ‘Cutie Pie!’ over the weekend (May 24), which appears to have been shot in the Californian desert. You can watch the clip, which JPEGMAFIA directed himself, below.

The release of ‘Cutie Pie’ follows on from a 21-minute clip that was shared earlier this month by JPEGMAFIA which sees him collaborating with Ariel Pink.

‘How To Build A Relationship Episode 10’ sees JPEGMAFIA and Pink making music together and discussing a variety of topics, including the way in which the media perceive them and their music.

The ‘HTBAR’ video series has also seen JPEGMAFIA document recent collaborations with Orville Peck, Kenny Beats, Omar Apollo, Tommy Genesis and more.

A remix for the aforementioned ‘Bald!’ was also released earlier this month, with JPEGMAFIA recruiting Denzel Curry for the thunderous re-work of the single. The remix was the pair’s second collaboration, having first joined forces on Curry’s 2018 single ‘VENGEANCE’.