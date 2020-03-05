JPEGMAFIA performed his autotune-laced cover of Carly Rae Jepsen‘s ‘Call Me Maybe’ last night in Glasgow – watch a clip below.

The Baltimore artist is currently on tour in support of his recent album, ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, which NME‘s Thomas Hobbs called “his most accomplished record yet,” in a 5-star review.

Taking to the stage at Glasgow’s SWG3 TV Studio last night (March 4), JPEGMAFIA ended his set with something a little different: a cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s pop mega hit ‘Call Me Maybe’.

According to the rapper himself, it was the first time he had performed the cover live after sharing it on Soundcloud a year ago. The reason for this is because he lost the beat to it. So instead of performing it to a backing track he gave fans an a cappella version, which you can watch below.

The full setlist for JPEGMAFIA’s show in Glasgow was as follows:

‘Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot’

‘Real Nega’

‘Beta Male Strategies’

‘JPEGMAFIA TYPE BEAT’

‘Grimy Waifu’

‘Thug Tears’

‘BasicBitchTearGas’

‘1539 N. Calvert’

‘Puff Daddy’

‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’

‘Thot Tactics’

‘Covered in Money’ (New Song)

‘Kenan Vs. Kel’

‘Post Verified Lifestyle’

‘BALD!’

‘Baby I’m Bleeding’

‘Free the Frail’

‘I Cannot Fucking Wait Until Morrissey Dies’

‘Call Me Maybe’ (Carly Rae Jepsen cover)

Last month, JPEGMAFIA released a surprise new track ‘BALD!’ alongside an alcohol-fuelled video for the song.

The rapper announced the song on Twitter, captioned with “MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC” and “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U”.