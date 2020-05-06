JPEGMAFIA recruits Denzel Curry for thunderous new ‘BALD!’ remix

JPEGMAFIA and Denzel Curry have teamed up for a new collaboration – watch their DIY, self-directed video for ‘BALD! Remix’ below.

The new track is a re-working of JPEGMAFIA’s recent single ‘BALD!’, which he released and dedicated to fans with “a fucked up hairline”.

The new remix is the pair’s second collaboration, having first joined forces on Curry’s 2018 single ‘VENGEANCE’.

Watch the new DIY video for ‘BALD! Remix’ below.

‘BALD!’ was the first in a series of new music and videos recorded by JPEGMAFIA while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the rapper has shared a pair of other new tracks called ‘Covered In Money!’ and ‘BODYGUARD!’.

JPEGMAFIA released his third album ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’ last year, which NME gave a five-star review.

“JPEGMAFIA’s third album is his most accomplished record yet,” the review said. “Sure, it might not slap you in the face quite like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album created for multiple listens on headphones.

“Often switching between masks and jumping from one genre to another, JPEGMAFIA seems the perfect artist for this particular cultural moment.”

Denzel Curry, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Glass Animals on the Oxford band’s 2019 comeback single ‘Tokyo Drifting’, their first new music in three years.