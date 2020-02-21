JPEGMAFIA shares boozy video for new track ‘BALD!’

JPEGMAFIA has released a surprise new track ‘BALD!’ alongside an alcohol-fuelled video for the song.

The rapper announced the song on Twitter last night (20 February), captioned with “MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC” and “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U”.

IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U https://t.co/nda2Ybo3FK — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) February 20, 2020

JPEGMAFIA’s most recent album was 2019’s ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, which followed 2018’s ‘Veteran’. In the past year, he’s collaborated with Danny Brown (on ‘3 Tearz’ which also features Run the Jewels), Vegyn (‘Nauseous/Devilish’), and Tkay Maidza (‘Awake’).

The video sees the rapper drinking tequila from the bottle before seemingly passing out. Watch the clip below.

Future Islands, fronted by the follicle-challenged Samuel T. Herring, responded to the tweet with an indication that he may identify with the rapper’s new target demographic.

it me😓😓😓 — Future Islands (@futureislands) February 21, 2020

In a five-star review of ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, NME said: “JPEGMAFIA’s third album is his most accomplished record yet. Sure, it might not slap you in the face quite like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album created for multiple listens on headphones.

“Based on his versatile vocal performance, it’d be great to see Peggy abandon the punk rap sound and experiment by putting out a sardonic lo-fi R&B album. Can we start a petition?”