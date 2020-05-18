JPEGMAFIA has shared a new ‘HTBAR’ video documenting a collaboration with Ariel Pink – watch it below.

In the 21-minute video titled ‘How To Build A Relationship Episode 10’, the Baltimore rapper and LA musician are seen making music together and discussing a variety of topics, including the way in which the media perceive them and their music.

“Brought ariel some beats & so he could add magic,” JPEGMAFIA captioned the video, before listing the names of tracks included in the clip:

Advertisement

‘role models’

‘i might vote for donald trump’ (w freaky)

‘throwaway beat (mega-man)’

‘gang gang untitled’ (prod by kenny beats)

‘untitled’ (prod by ariel pink)

‘peggy x ariel pink’ (prod by peggy & ariel pink)

Throughout the ‘HTBAR’ series, JPEGMAFIA has documented collaborations with Orville Peck, Kenny Beats, Omar Apollo, Tommy Genesis, and more.

Watch the latest episode with Ariel Pink below:

Over the past few months, JPEGMAFIA has been busy releasing new tracks, including his thunderous ‘BALD!’ remix featuring Denzel Curry.

It follows the release of his boozy video for the original version of ‘BALD!’.

Advertisement

The rapper announced the song on Twitter, captioned with “MY NEW MUSIC WILL TARGET THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC” and “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U.”

Meanwhile, Ariel Pink recently appeared on the title track of Swedish rapper Yung Lean’s new album ‘STARZ’.