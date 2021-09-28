Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has been hospitalised due to “major heart condition issues”

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has been hospitalised as a result of “major heart condition issues”, with the band postponing the remainder of their current US tour as a result.

“It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour. Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated,” reads a statement from Judas Priest posted on social media earlier today.

“In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon for a speedy recovery. As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them,” the band concluded, adding that previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

The metal legends have been on the road as part of their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour since mid-August, most recently performing at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend. There are still around two dozen remaining dates on the tour, which was originally scheduled to wrap up in early November.

Faulkner has been a member of the band since 2011, replacing longtime guitarist K. K. Downing following his departure from the band after more than 40 years. Faulkner has since performed on Judas Priest’s last two studio albums – 2014’s ‘Redeemer of Souls’ and 2018’s ‘Firepower’.