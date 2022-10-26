Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow members form supergroup Elegant Weapons

A new supergroup, Elegant Weapons, has been formed by members of Judas Priest, Pantera, and Rainbow.

The band features Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner on guitar and Scott Travis on drums, Rex Brown of Pantera on bass, and Rainbow/MSG’s Ronnie Romero on vocals.

Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap has also been on production duties for their debut album ‘Horns For A Halo’, which is due to be released in spring 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

“It’s exciting to be part of a label like Nuclear Blast that has such a rich history and level of respect among fans and the music industry,” Faulkner said in a statement. “Monte Conner [Nuclear Blast VP A&R] knows Andy Sneap well, and Andy has always held Monte and label in very high regard.

“Monte has loved the record from the very early demo stages. It’s very valuable and important to me that the label I sign with understand and connect with the music.”

Faulkner continued: “This record represents for me more of my DNA as a guitar player and a songwriter. Heavy, but moving slightly outside the realms of ‘heavy metal.’ Those roots are obvious, but I wanted to reach in a bit and see what else came out that wasn’t necessarily ‘expected.’”

Elegant Weapons’ sound is described by Faulkner as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society – heavy, catchy, and with melody. Sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step.”

In other news, Judas Priest launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this month and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.

The set list featured fan-favourites as well as other rarities together with songs from the band’s acclaimed 1982 album ‘Screaming For Vengeance’, which turns 40 this year.