Watch Judas Priest show support for Argentina team during Buenos Aires gig

Judas Priest showed their support for the Argentine football team ahead of their 2022 World Cup match against France during a concert in the country.

The band were performing at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (December 13) as part of their tour of South America.

During ‘Turbo Lover’, a photo of Argentina captain Lionel Messi was displayed on the screen behind the band.

Following Argentina’s win, the band’s Rob Halford shared a photo of the moment from the concert, writing in the caption: “Congratulations argentina and to all the teams who played their hearts out you did your best.”

The match, which took place at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, ended in a penalty shootout that Argentina ultimately won.

Hugh Jackman called it a “sensational tournament with herculean efforts by both teams” while Architects’ Sam Carter said: “What a truly unbelievable game of football! Best final I’ve ever seen. Congratulations Argentina.”

Last month, Dolly Parton performed ‘Jolene’ with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

The singer was inducted into the prodigious class alongside Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and more at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Judas Priest were also inducted and performed a three-song set on the night in which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer and ex-member Les Binks. Frontman Halford then returned to the stage to perform ‘Jolene’ with Parton as part of her performance.

In other news, Judas Priest launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut back in October and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.

The band are due to join Ozzy Osbourne on tour next year when he plays the UK and Europe – find tickets here.