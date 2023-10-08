Judas Priest unveil details of surprise new album, ‘Invincible Shield’

Judas Priest surprised fans during a live show last night (October 7) by unveiling details of a new album.

While performing at Indio, California’s Power Trip festival, the band announced their long-awaited 19th studio album, ‘Invincible Shield’.

It will be the band’s first album in six years, following on from 2018’s ‘Firepower’. The first single from the new album, ‘Panic Attack’, will arrive arrive on October 13. The new album will follow next year on March 8. You can pre-order it here.

Watch the album announcement here:

Halford gave an update on the band’s 19th album back in 2020, telling an interviewer it was being put together, even if it was in “an unusual way” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve already started work on it,” Halford told Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3. “We had some great writing sessions in the early part of this year until the world came to a stop in late March.

“I came back here [home] to Phoenix just to chill and relax for a bit and get ready for another writing session. ‘Cause that’s what we need to do as a band. You make a bunch of work and then you walk away from it and then you go back to it later and re-analyse it and continue the growth of the record,” he said.

“That’s what we were doing then, and we’re still doing it now – we’re still putting bits and pieces together. It’s an unusual way of making a record, but we’re not the only band that’s going through this situation in terms of creativity. You can’t let this pandemic stop you; you’ve gotta try and still get as much out of life as you can.”

This summer, Dolly Parton shared a new song with Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx called ‘Bygones’.

The track was a preview from the country legend’s forthcoming rock album ‘Rockstar’, which is set for release next month.