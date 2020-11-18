Judas Priest’s Rob Halford “can’t wait” for Miley Cyrus’ Metallica covers album

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has said that he “can’t wait” to hear Miley Cyrus‘ forthcoming Metallica covers album.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ pop star revealed last month that she’d been working on her own versions of tracks by James Hetfield and co. in the studio, having previously covered the band during her Glastonbury 2019 performance.

Appearing on the latest edition of the Life In The Stocks podcast, which was released on Monday (November 16), ‘Metal God’ Halford praised Cyrus’ talent – and revealed that he’d “love to meet” her in the future.

“She is incredible,” Halford said. “If you think about her life in show business from being a little kid, and how she’s kept her head on straight… she went a bit mad as a teenager, which you should do, that’s your right, she was expressing herself.”

The musician continued: “I can’t wait [to hear her Metallica covers album], that’s going to be great. She has an extraordinary voice. Like [Lady] Gaga, the voice is everything. And she’s a metalhead, she’s always throwing the horns up.

“She’s someone I’d love to meet if the stars ever aligned.”

Halford went on to say that “women are so strong and powerful, especially in music”, adding: “Gaga, Madonna, Miley, my friend Maria [Brink] from In This Moment, and going back to [the ’70s band] Vinegar Joe’s [singer] Elkie Brooks, and Janis Joplin and Shirley Bassey… the power of women can’t be understated.”

You can listen to the full conversation above.

Before unveiling her Metallica covers album, Cyrus is set to release her seventh full-length ‘Plastic Hearts’ next Friday (November 27). In the run-up to its arrival, the singer has performed various rock-orientated covers, including The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, The Cure‘s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and Eagles‘ ‘Take It To The Limit’.

‘Plastic Hearts’ will feature contributions from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Angel Olsen. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘WTF Do I Know’

2. ‘Plastic Hearts’

3. ‘Angels Like You’

4. ‘Prisoner’ feat. Dua Lipa

5. ‘Gimme What I Want’

6. ‘Night Crawling’ feat. Billy Idol

7. ‘Midnight Sky’

8. ‘High’

9. ‘Hate Me’

10. ‘Bad Karma’ feat. Joan Jett

11. ‘Never Be Me’

12. ‘Golden G String’