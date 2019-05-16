Reciting an old poem, of course

Jude Law has been revealed as a special surprise guest on the Japanese edition of Vampire Weekend‘s new album ‘Father of the Bride’.

The band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Modern Vampires of the City’, was finally released earlier this month, with the record featuring contributions from such artists as Danielle Haim and Steve Lacy.

It’s now emerged that Law makes an unannounced appearance on the Japanese release of ‘Father of the Bride’, which came out yesterday (May 15). As Stereogum notes, the actor recites Thomas Campbell’s poem Lord Ullin’s Daughter, which was written over 200 years ago, on the bonus track of the same name at the end of the album.

The track itself is a re-working of the ‘Father of the Bride’ song ‘Big Blue’, and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig recently described it on his Apple Music radio show Time Crisis as a “a radical reconfiguration” of the original – you can hear the latter below.

A spokesperson for the band has subsequently confirmed that there are no plans to release the bonus tracks outside of Japan, however.

Law recently voiced a robot butler on Koenig’s Netflix anime series Neo Yokio, with Koenig revealing in a 2017 interview that Law recorded his lines over Skype while he was in Italy filming The Young Pope.

Vampire Weekend will play a number of UK tour dates later this year in addition to slots at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury Festival this summer – you can check out the schedule for their November shows below.

November

7 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

8 – Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

11 – Birmingham Academy, Birmingham

13 – Alexandra Palace, London