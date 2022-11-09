Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of her

TV personality Judge Judy has revealed that there was a time when her former neighbour Justin Bieber was “scared to death” of her.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Judy Justice, Judge Judy Sheindlin spoke about how comments she made concerning Bieber led to him avoiding her at all costs.

In 2014, after a series of incidents including Bieber being charged with assaulting a limo driver, Sheindlin told CBS Los Angeles in an interview that the pop star was “doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

“Being a celebrity is a gift,” she said. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

Judy added at the time: “I think it’s sad. And nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

In the new interview with Access Hollywood, she has revealed the extent of the fallout from those quotes. “He’s scared to death of me,” Judy said, remembering: “It was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish and doing foolish things.

“I must have said something about it, and then I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there coming and going so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.”

Back in September, Bieber postponed the remaining dates of his ‘Justice’ world tour. The news came after the singer recently returned to touring after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks left the entire right side of his face paralysed.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” he wrote in a new statement.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

The tour included 11 shows in the UK in 2023 starting in Glasgow on February 8, 2023, with gigs scheduled in Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield before Bieber takes take to The O2 in London for a four-night stint. It is now unclear when these shows will go ahead.