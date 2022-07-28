Judge rules that Britney Spears will not face deposition from father’s lawyers

Britney Spears will not have to answer questions from her father’s lawyers in a deposition, a judge ruled on Wednesday (July 27).

Jamie Spears initially sought to depose his daughter about what he deemed were “unsubstantiated claims” made against him, as the pair continue to fight over attorneys’ fees and costs connected to Spears’ conservatorship.

Jamie, who himself will be sitting for a deposition in the case, is seeking court approval for his handling of Britney’s finances dating back to 2019, as well as permission to bill her estate for his ongoing legal fees.

Judge Brenda Penny denied Jamie’s deposition, saying Britney “likely lacks” any knowledge of her father’s alleged conduct that couldn’t be sourced from “alternative” means. Also refuting the deposition, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued that an in-person questioning would only serve to “re-traumatize” the singer, whose 14-year conservatorship was terminated late last year.

Meanwhile, Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten — who first filed the deposition documents in June — claimed that his client required a deposition to defend himself against Britney’s claims, citing her social media posts and upcoming memoir as means for a deposition.

Despite the rejection, Weingarten told the court that he will move quickly to get appellate review of the ruling. The follow-up hearing on this portion of the proceedings is currently set for August 24, along with additional reviews on previous rulings pertaining to Jamie.

The court case development comes amid an already tumultuous period for the pop singer. This week (July 26), Spears accused her mother Lynne Spears of abusing her in a now-deleted post shared to Instagram. Afterwards, Lynne Spears posted to Instagram a screengrab of a post by the singer’s friend named Jansen rebutting claims by Britney that Jansen did not reply her messages.

“Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!” Lynne Spears’ post read.

On the music front, Spears recently shared an a cappella version of her 1998 smash hit ‘Baby One More Time’ on TikTok.