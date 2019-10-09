Judge sets Tekashi 6ix9ine sentence date

It comes after the rapper testified against Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack

A new sentencing date for Tekashi 6ix9ine has been set.

According to Complex, Judge Paul Englemayer has accepted a motion to bump up the original date and will now determine the rapper’s fate on December 18, 2019. The date had previously been set for January 24, 2020.

It comes after two men were convicted of racketeering after the rapper gave evidence in an attempt to cut his own jail time.

Anthony Ellison was also found guilty of kidnapping the rapper, while Aljermiah Mack was convicted of separate drug dealing charges.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail, it is possible that 6ix9ine could be released by 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the convictions.

Both Ellison and Mack were part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang and face the maximum possibility of life imprisonment. They will be sentenced in February 2020.

6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges earlier this year, including racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking and more.

If released, he has reportedly said he won’t enter a witness protection programme.

Reviewing his debut album ‘Dummy Boy’ last year, a record the rapper released whilst in prison, NME said: “Tekashi has released ‘Dummy Boy’ at the apex of his fame, but at this stage, he’s little more than an internet phenomenon and controversy magnet who also raps.”