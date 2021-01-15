Juice WRLD and Young Thug team up on new song ‘Bad Boy’

‘Bad Boy’, a new posthumous song by Juice WRLD that also features Atlanta rapper Young Thug, has been officially released.

“Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, I’m a bad boy / Went and got off my ass, and got to the cash / And got in my bag, boy,” Juice raps on the song’s chorus.

The collaboration arrives alongside a Cole Bennett-directed video, featuring both rappers. It was the last video Juice recorded before his death in December 2019.

Watch it via Lyrical Lemonade below:

‘Bad Boy’ marks the fourth collaboration between the pair. Back in 2018, Thug appeared on Juice WRLD’s mixtape with Future, ‘WRLD ON DRUGS’, featuring on the track ‘Red Bentley’.

In 2019, Juice’s second album ‘Death Race for Love’ featured Young Thug on the track ‘On God’. Later that year, Juice appeared on Thug’s debut studio album ‘So Much Fun’, featuring on the track ‘Mannequin Challenge’.

Since Juice WRLD’s death in 2019, there have been numerous posthumous releases from the rapper – real name Jarad Higgins. His third studio album, ‘Legends Never Die’, was released last year.

Featuring guest appearances from The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, The Kid LAROI, and more, it hit Number One on the UK album charts. Back in October, collaborator Lil Bibby revealed a second posthumous album was in the works.