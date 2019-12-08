Fans react to the death of rapper Juice WRLD: “I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now”

Fans of rapper Juice WRLD, who died earlier today following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport, have taken to social media to react.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am this morning (December 8) where the 21-year-old, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed his death in a statement.

The rapper shot to fame after his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ reached number 2 in the US and after a collaboration with Travis Scott on his ‘AstroWorld’ album, ‘No Bystanders’.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes and memories of Juice WRLD.

“I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now. I woke up this morning and I just see juice wrld passed away. This doesn’t feel right at all. Rest In Peace juice wrld,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote: “The only thing that’s crazier than you being from the same neighborhoods as us and showing us that it’s possible to make it straight to the top was being told you were gone. Swear you made us proud. Rest easy young brother. Chicago loves you.”

A third wrote: “everybody knows how much i loved juice wrld since before he became the star he was destined to be i’m absolutely in shock to hear he died this morning & i’m reallly fucked up over this because i was just telling everyone yesterday how he was one my favorite and got so much hate.”

I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now. I woke up this morning and I just see juice wrld passed away. This doesn’t feel right at all. Rest In Peace juice wrld💔😭 pic.twitter.com/RcVGIPKW8f — Kevin gonzalez (@Kevin_skrxz) December 8, 2019

The only thing that's crazier than you being from the same neighborhoods as us and showing us that it's possible to make it straight to the top was being told you were gone. Swear you made us proud. Rest easy young brother. Chicago loves you. @JuiceWorlddd #RIPjuicewrld pic.twitter.com/mW0gneCwCv — BarryBlanco (@razgriz1r) December 8, 2019

everybody knows how much i loved juice wrld since before he became the star he was destined to be i’m absolutely in shock to hear he died this morning & i’m reallly fucked up over this because i was just telling everyone yesterday how he was one my favorite and got so much hate. — KENNY ♨️ (@LimpBizkitFan66) December 8, 2019

One person shared that Juice WRLD went to the same high school that their daughter does and the school band paid tribute to him today.

“I’m at my daughter’s high school band concert and it started with a dedication to #JuiceWRLD (Jared Higgins) who passed today. He was a band member four years (percussions) here,” their tweet read.

I’m at my daughter’s high school band concert and it started with a dedication to #JuiceWRLD (Jared Higgins) who passed today. 😔 He was a band member four years (percussions) here. — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) December 8, 2019

St. John’s University thanked Juice WRLD for “sharing your talent with us just a few weeks ago at Red Storm Tip-Off.” They added: “We pray for your soul, your loved ones and your fans left behind. Rest In Peace.”

Thank you, Juice Wrld for sharing your talent with us just a few weeks ago at Red Storm Tip-Off. We pray for your soul, your loved ones and your fans left behind. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 📸: @StJohnsRedStorm pic.twitter.com/tHU5iYCIuK — St. John's University (@StJohnsU) December 8, 2019

See other tributes from fans below:

Actual footage of me after finding out Juice Wrld died due to a seizure just like Cameron Boyce #RIPJUICEWRLD pic.twitter.com/3Fo23Q3Fwi — Michael Hiciano (@hiciano_michael) December 8, 2019

“All legends fall in the making”

-Juice Wrld

Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WRxzKauNbS — ً (@RedlightVibes) December 8, 2019

It’s true, all legends die young 🕊💯 , R.I.P juice WRLD❤️ — 𝓕𝓲𝓻𝓮𝓺.𝓾𝓸𝓽𝓮𝔃✨ (@fire_quotez) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld dropped "Legends" last year to pay tribute to XXXTentacion and Lil Peep after their passings. [#RipJuiceWrld]

We miss you all so much.💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/A5ILIEiuUI — canal sain+🌍☄️ (@canalsaintmag) December 8, 2019

I don’t even know how to feel right now. R.I.P. Juice WRLD 💔 — Grizzy 🐻 (@SoGrizzy) December 8, 2019

Ski Mask really lost X and now Juice Wrld.. pic.twitter.com/DIAOuT8w0v — Carlitoes (@Carlitoes) December 8, 2019

“i’m a jealous boy, really feel like john lennon”

Song: All Girls Are the Same John Lennon’s death: 12/8/80

Juice WRLD’s death: 12/8/19 How is this possible :/

So many things he said happened. 💔 pic.twitter.com/p10q4RhcUW — Cross999 (@iRealCross) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld – Lucid Dreams pic.twitter.com/wz6aQh6urd — KID CHOPPA 👺 (@lilkiid777) December 8, 2019

Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD. Rest In Peace, I always loved this song. #RIPJUICEWRLD pic.twitter.com/LCXBy9GN5i — ELI (@_elimaxwell) December 8, 2019

wow… rip juice wrld💔 too many great artist’s have been taken way too young recently. — Crawf (@CrawfordCollins) December 8, 2019

A number of Juice WRLD’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have also taken to social media to pay tribute, including Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Drake and Meek Mill.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour in Australia includes a performance of an unreleased song called ‘Sitting Ducks’.