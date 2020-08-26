Juice WRLD fans uncover late rapper’s old Instagram account

Fans of Juice WRLD have uncovered an old Instagram account that used to belong to the late rapper.

Using the username @d_g_a_f, Juice WRLD called himself “Jpot” in his bio and last posted to the account on November 18, 2012.

A treasure trove of throwback gems, the Chicago rapper’s old profile features 24 posts that are made up of a mix of grainy selfies, pictures of his dog, and memes featuring Tyler, The Creator quotes.

“I used to give a fuck until I lost my emotions – Tyler The Creator,” he posted twice to the account. Another upload reads: “I live in my own head, so it all makes sense to me.”

Juice WRLD also posted a screenshot of him listening to the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony song ‘Look Into My Eyes’, which featured on the legendary Cleveland group’s third studio album, ‘The Art Of War’.

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose. His first posthumous album, ‘Legends Never Die’, which was released last month, follows his previous two records, 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’.

Meanwhile, the official video for Juice WRLD and The Weeknd‘s new joint single ‘Smile’ has been shared.

Released earlier this month, Juice WRLD’s posthumous collaboration with Abel Tesfaye marked the first time the pair had worked on music together.

Directed by KDC Visions, the animated visuals for ‘Smile’ begin in the night sky and introduce a GCI Juice, who treks through a countryside location. As the late rapper reflects on his lost love, his girlfriend is seen reminiscing over old polaroid photographs.