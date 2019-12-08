Juice WRLD‘s final social media post sees him celebrate his birthday just days before his death.

The Chicago rapper died earlier today following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport, officials have confirmed.

According to TMZ, the rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure after he arrived in Chicago shortly after a plane journey from California.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed Juice WRLD’s death in a statement published by The New York Times.

On Tuesday (December 3) the ‘Lucid Dreams’ hitmaker celebrated his 21st birthday – which was actually on Monday – by partying on a boat with friends, saying he would continue the celebrations all week.

Sharing a photo of himself on the boat on Instagram, he wrote: “Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe 999 shit.”

This picture has been flooded with tributes following the news of his death.

Tributes have been pouring in for Juice WRLD since the news of his death. A number of the rapper’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have since taken to social media to pay tribute, led by Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour in Australia includes a performance of an unreleased song called ‘Sitting Ducks’.