Juice WRLD played his final tour in Australia, with the final show just a little over a week before his death.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died this afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway airport following a flight from California. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death after authorities said that he “suffered a medical emergency” at the airport.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour, including an hour-long video of his performance at Festival Hall in Melbourne on November 29 where he told fans “Y’all can do whatever you want to do,” can be seen below:

The hype for @JuiceWorlddd at spilt milk was amazing and I enjoyed every second of it pic.twitter.com/JFSNwJusXH — katie 🤡 (@kayiewilson) November 25, 2019

In one of his final shows, played at Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia on November 29, Juice WRLD performed fan favourites such as ‘Lucid Dreams’, ‘Fast’ and ‘Lean Wit Me’. The set also included an array of tracks he’s featured on, such as Future’s ‘Fine China’, Travis Scott’s ‘No Bystanders’ and Ski Mask the Slump God’s ‘Nuketown’, and he played an unreleased track called ‘Sitting Ducks’.

Juice WRLD played

‘Armed & Dangerous’

‘Fine China’

‘All Girls Are the Same’

‘Hear Me Calling’

‘Maze’

‘Fast’

‘Empty’

‘No Bystanders’

‘Bandit’

‘Ransom’ (Lil Tecca cover)

‘Take a Step Back’ (Ski Mask the Slump God cover)

‘Legends’

‘Black & White’

‘Lean Wit Me’

‘Sitting Ducks’ (Unreleased song)

‘Robbery’

‘Lucid Dreams

ENCORE:

‘Nuketown’

Confirming Juice WRLD’s death earlier today, The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois said that Jarad A. Higgins, 21, of Homewood, Ill., had died. The cause of death was not available and an autopsy was to be done.