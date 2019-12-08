Trending:

News Music News

Watch footage from Juice WRLD’s final shows in Australia

R.I.P. Juice WRLD

Will Lavin
Juice Wrld
Juice WRLD. CREDIT: Arik McArthur/WireImage

Juice WRLD played his final tour in Australia, with the final show just a little over a week before his death.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died this afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway airport following a flight from California. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death after authorities said that he “suffered a medical emergency” at the airport.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Footage from his final tour, including an hour-long video of his performance at Festival Hall in Melbourne on November 29 where he told fans “Y’all can do whatever you want to do,” can be seen below:

Advertisement

In one of his final shows, played at Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia on November 29, Juice WRLD performed fan favourites such as ‘Lucid Dreams’, ‘Fast’ and ‘Lean Wit Me’. The set also included an array of tracks he’s featured on, such as Future’s ‘Fine China’, Travis Scott’s ‘No Bystanders’ and Ski Mask the Slump God’s ‘Nuketown’, and he played an unreleased track called ‘Sitting Ducks’.

Juice WRLD played

‘Armed & Dangerous’
‘Fine China’
‘All Girls Are the Same’
‘Hear Me Calling’
‘Maze’
‘Fast’
‘Empty’
‘No Bystanders’
‘Bandit’
‘Ransom’ (Lil Tecca cover)
‘Take a Step Back’ (Ski Mask the Slump God cover)
‘Legends’
‘Black & White’
‘Lean Wit Me’
‘Sitting Ducks’ (Unreleased song)
‘Robbery’
‘Lucid Dreams
ENCORE:
‘Nuketown’

Confirming Juice WRLD’s death earlier today, The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois said that Jarad A. Higgins, 21, of Homewood, Ill., had died. The cause of death was not available and an autopsy was to be done.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.