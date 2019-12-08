A video has emerged that is believed to be the last known one to feature rapper Juice WRLD before his death earlier today.

The Chicago rapper died earlier today following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport, officials have confirmed.

According to TMZ, the rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure after he arrived in Chicago shortly after a plane journey from California.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed Juice WRLD’s death in a statement published by The New York Times.

A video has now emerged that shows the rapper joking around with his friends on the plane believed to be the one that landed at Midway Airport earlier today.

Shared by producer Carlton McDowell on his Instagram Story, the clip shows Juice WRLD sneaking up on one of his friends asleep on the plane and throwing water in his face.

See the clip below:

In another video from the same plane ride shared by videographer/photographer Chris Long, the ‘Lucid Dreams’ rapper is spotted in the back having a conversation as the camera pans around.

Tributes have been pouring in for Juice WRLD since the news of his death. A number of the rapper’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have since taken to social media to pay tribute, led by Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill.

Fans have also flooded social media with tributes and memories of the rapper.

“I can’t explain the pain I’m feeling right now. I woke up this morning and I just see juice wrld passed away. This doesn’t feel right at all. Rest In Peace juice wrld,” one fan wrote.

Juice WRLD’s last gig came on November 30 as he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival, after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Footage from his final tour in Australia includes a performance of an unreleased song called ‘Sitting Ducks’.