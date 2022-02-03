Listen to two more previously unreleased Juice WRLD tracks

Two previously unreleased Juice WRLD tracks have now been shared – you can hear ‘Go Hard 2.0’ and ‘Cigarettes’ below.

The songs have been released to tie in with the new ‘complete edition’ re-release of the late rapper’s second posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’, which originally arrived back in December.

The Juice WRLD track ‘Go Hard 2.0’ has been added to the ‘complete edition’ of ‘Fighting Demons’, joining the existing version of ‘Go Hard’ on the tracklist.

Advertisement

You can hear Juice WRLD’s ‘Go Hard 2.0’ in the below Steve Cannon-directed video.

A separate single, ‘Cigarettes’, has also been released by the late rapper’s estate this week. You can watch the animated video for that song below.

Juice WRLD’s estate has also announced that the vinyl release of ‘Fighting Demons’ will arrive next week, although copies will be limited to 7500 “due to COVID and serious supply chain issues”.

Fans are being advised to buy a gift card in advance to guarantee access to the sale – you can find out more information in the below Instagram post.

Advertisement

‘Fighting Demons’, which features guest appearances from the likes of Eminem, Justin Bieber and BTS’ Suga, was originally released to tie in with the HBO-produced documentary titled Into the Abyss.

Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019 after suffering a drug-induced seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport. He was 21.

Last month his mother Carmella Wallace spoke openly about her son’s struggles with substance dependency, saying she “just felt like his best interest wasn’t being looked out for”.