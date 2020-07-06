Listen to Juice WRLD and Halsey team up on posthumous song ‘Life’s A Mess’

A new Juice WRLD song featuring Halsey has been released alongside news that the rapper’s first posthumous album, ‘Legends Never Die’, will arrive later this week.

The new song, titled ‘Life’s A Mess’, hears Juice WRLD and Halsey sing about lost love, life’s trials and tribulations, and how one person can change everything.

“Have you ever fallen head over heels for somebody/ That made promises to give you the world?” Juice WRLD opens the track. “I really hope they held you down/ I really hope it was no lying/ ‘Cause when heart breaks it feel like the world’s gone/ But if the love’s real, you’d feel your soul roar like a lion.”

On the chorus, he sings: “Uh, sometimes life’s a mess/ Uh, I get high when I’m upset/ I remember when me and love didn’t click/ Searchin’ for somethin’ real, then I found it.”

Over the song’s somber synths, Halsey provides harmonies throughout and guides the song out, singing: “Thank God I finally found you/ You put the light in my eyes when I’m around you/ I’m too flawed to hold you down, but/ Don’t wanna be here alone.”

Listen to ‘Life’s A Mess’ below:

‘Life’s A Mess’ follows previously released Juice WRLD tracks, ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’, featuring Trippie Redd, and ‘Righteous’, which marked the rapper’s first posthumous single.

‘Legends Never Die’ is Juice WRLD’s first posthumous release since his death last December. His death was later confirmed as an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine after experiencing cardiac arrest-like symptoms upon arriving at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Juice WRLD’s new album is his third overall, following 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’, which featured the hit single ‘Lucid Dreams’.

‘Legends Never Die’ arrives on July 10.

Meanwhile, Halsey has set up a special fund to support black artists and creators.

Dubbed the “Black Creators Fund”, the scheme will “provide financial support, resources and a platform” to creatives.