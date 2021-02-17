Juice WRLD has 50 songs that have clocked up over 100 million streams on Spotify

Up to 50 Juice WRLD songs have been streamed over 100 million times each on Sotify since his death.

The figure was reported by Chart Data just over a year after the later rapper’s overdose.

It comes just weeks after he was crowned Spotify’s most streamed artist in the US and fourth in the world overall in 2020.

His posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’was also the most streamed album of the year on Spotify.

Juice WRLD now has fifty songs with at least 100 million streams each on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) February 16, 2021

Juice WRLD died on December 8, 2019 after suffering cardiac arrest at Chicago’s Midway International Airport at the age of 21.

His label boss Lil Bibby recently revealed that the rapper signed up for rehab just days before his death.

“We already had him signed up for rehab. He agreed to do – because that was like pulling teeth with him,” he explained.

“I found out that he was doing four [Percocets at a time]. So I get to freaking out. Like, ‘What the fuck.’ I get to telling people like, ‘Look we got to send this kid to rehab.’ I’m telling everyone because I’m thinking ‘That’s a lot.’ Because all people I know only do at the max one.”

Bibby continued to explain that, despite convincing Juice to enter rehab, the rapper wasn’t going to kick his habit completely. “He said, ‘Alright, I’ll go. I’ll go,’” Bibby recalled. “‘But I’m not stopping.’ Like, ‘I’ll lower my dosage…but I like doing it too much.’”

Juice WRLD recently featured posthumously on DJ Scheme’s new track ‘Buck 50’ and ‘Bad Boy’, a new posthumous song that also features Atlanta rapper Young Thug, was also officially released last month.