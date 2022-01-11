Jxdn on his “idol” Juice WRLD: “He genuinely saved my life”

Jxdn has spoken about the influence he draws from the late Juice WRLD, who he’s described as his all-time favourite artist.

The Tennessee musician – real name Jaden Isaiah Hossler – released his Travis Barker-produced debut album ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’ last summer via the Blink-182 drummer’s DTA Records.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jxdn explained that Juice WRLD – who died in 2019 – “genuinely saved my life” when he was “really, really depressed” in his senior year of high school.

“Him being vulnerable and him being this idol of mine, talking about how he’s sad too… I was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy’,” Jxdn said, adding that he felt a “connection” to the late artist.

Jxdn went on to recall the experience of going to see Juice WRLD live, saying that he was stood “eight feet away from the stage”.

“I remember he comes out and he starts playing his music, and I’m like, moshing, I’ve never felt feelings like this before,” he said. “There was a moment, and I have it tattooed on my arm, it’s a song called ‘Empty.’

“And he played it, and it was like 10,000 people saying the same thing because they were [empty]. And that made me take a step back and be like, ‘Music is really powerful. Is this what music is?’

“I told myself, ‘If he can do it, I know I have to try’.”

Jxdn toured with Machine Gun Kelly in the US late last year. Last month, he surprise-released a deluxe edition of ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’ featuring four new tracks.

Speaking to NME early last year, Jxdn likened working with Travis Barker to “winning the lottery, and having the number one accountant in the world”. Check out the full video interview above.