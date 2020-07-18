Juice WRLD’s posthumous album lands at Number One on UK chart

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, ‘Legends Never Die’, has topped the UK album charts.

‘Legends Never Die’ is the rapper’s first posthumous album and follows his previous two records, 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’. The Chicago-born musician died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose. He was 21.

The late rapper, real name Jarad A Higgins, amassed 22,500 chart sales, 97% of which came from streams. Three of the albums tracks also entered the UK singles chart.

In the US, the album has sold 508,000 copies in its first week of release – the biggest first week album sale total of the year so far. The record sold 210,000 copies and 390,000 streams according to HipHop-N-More.

Earlier this month (July 11), a video for Juice WRLD’s Marshmello collaboration ‘Come And Go’, in which he turns into a cartoon hero, was released. Soon after (July 13), another video in which Juice appears as an animated charter was released for new single ‘Wishing Well.’

Marshmello paid tribute to his collaborator on July 9, calling him “one of the most talented people I have ever met”. “We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the times we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life,” he said.

“Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you every day, man. You will live forever through your music.”

‘Legends Never Die’ also features a collaboration with Halsey, called ‘Life’s A Mess’.

Reviewing the album, NME said: “Throughout the album, Juice WRLD paints both sides of drug dependency, using his own life and addiction as both a warning for others and a sign of hope.

“The first quarter of the album is a soothing ode to an immense talent gone too soon.”