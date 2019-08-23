Fans left disappointed as Juice WRLD pulls out of Reading Festival 2019 at last minute

Due to "flight issues"

Juice WRLD has pulled out of Reading Festival 2019 at the last minute due to “flight issues”.

The rapper was due to take to the main stage 4.10pm, when a DJ appeared to be building up to something as fans grew excited with anticipation as a band’s equipment appeared to be set up on stage.

However at around 4.15pm, compere Huw Stephens took to the stage to tell the crowd: “We have an important announcement to make and we’re afraid it’s bad news. Juice WRLD will not be able to perform today due to a flight issue”.

The crowd then began to boo and disperse, but were informed that You Me At Six would be the next band on the main stage at their scheduled time on 5.25pm. It has not yet been revealed if Juice WRLD will make it to Leeds Festival to perform.

A number of fans have since taken to Twitter to share their disappointment in the no-show, as well as their disappointment at not being told until the last minute.

Reading Festival 2019 continues this evening with performances from The Wombats, Dave, Royal Blood and a headline set from The 1975. Read our exclusive Big Read interview with The 1975 discussing their volatile new material here.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.