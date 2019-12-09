Trending:

Drake, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill lead Juice WRLD tributes

The rapper was 21

Will Lavin
Juice Wrld
Juice Wrld. CREDIT: Steve Jennings/FilmMagic

Rapper Juice WRLD has died following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport. He was 21-years-old.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed his death in a statement.

The rapper shot to fame after his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ reached number 2 in the US and after a collaboration with Travis Scott on his ‘AstroWorld’ album, ‘No Bystanders’.

A number of the rapper’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have since taken to social media to pay tribute.

“I Love You So Much , You Didn’t Deserve This,” wrote friend and frequent collaborator Ski Mask the Slumpgod. “I Cant Explain How Much It Hurts Me To Lose You , Fuck This Life Bruh , Rest In Peace You Know I’ll Carry Your Energy Forever !!!!!!!! I Can’t Lose Any More Brothers.”

Drake shared a message on Instagram, writing: “I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

Chance the Rapper said: “He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude,” the fellow Chicago native said. “This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend.”

DJ Semtex added: “This is hard to believe. He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon. He lives on through his music. Rest in peace Juice Wrld.”

Lil B wrote: “Love you juicewrld I mean that glad u off this fake ass earth with these fake ass people you better then them u in heaven now!! Can’t wait to make music with u up there legend ! You changed the world for the new generation love you brother ! Ima go hard for you!”

Kehlani said on Twitter: “this sad as fuck. rest in love juice wrld,” while Lil Yachty shared his tribute on Instagram, writing: “by brother, love u dawg.. rip.”

Alicia Keys shared a video of her putting her own spin on Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott posted a tribute to Juice Wrld on his Insta Story. Sharing a photograph of the two of them in a studio with Future, he wrote: You will live on forever.”

😢😔 bye brother, love u dawg.. rip

Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton, Lil Peep‘s mother Liza, Ms. Banks, Lil Nas X, Juicy J, Ellie Goulding, actor Emilio Rivera, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey and Russ have also posted on social media mourning and remembering Juice WRLD.

@juicewrld999 this unbelievable 😢

