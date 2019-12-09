Drake, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper and Meek Mill lead Juice WRLD tributes

Rapper Juice WRLD has died following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport. He was 21-years-old.

Officials said they rushed to Midway Airport around 2am where the 21-year-old, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency and was shortly thereafter transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed his death in a statement.

The rapper shot to fame after his track ‘Lucid Dreams’ reached number 2 in the US and after a collaboration with Travis Scott on his ‘AstroWorld’ album, ‘No Bystanders’.

A number of the rapper’s friends, collaborators and fellow artists have since taken to social media to pay tribute.

“I Love You So Much , You Didn’t Deserve This,” wrote friend and frequent collaborator Ski Mask the Slumpgod. “I Cant Explain How Much It Hurts Me To Lose You , Fuck This Life Bruh , Rest In Peace You Know I’ll Carry Your Energy Forever !!!!!!!! I Can’t Lose Any More Brothers.”

Drake shared a message on Instagram, writing: “I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short.”

Chance the Rapper said: “He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude,” the fellow Chicago native said. “This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend.”

DJ Semtex added: “This is hard to believe. He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon. He lives on through his music. Rest in peace Juice Wrld.”

This is hard to believe.

He was mad cool, insanely talented, and just getting started. Gone way too soon.

He lives on through his music.

Rest in peace Juice Wrld 🙏🏼 https://t.co/jTXjkyx8hm pic.twitter.com/xLQe4pSqwb — DJSemtex (@DJSemtex) December 8, 2019

Lil B wrote: “Love you juicewrld I mean that glad u off this fake ass earth with these fake ass people you better then them u in heaven now!! Can’t wait to make music with u up there legend ! You changed the world for the new generation love you brother ! Ima go hard for you!”

Kehlani said on Twitter: “this sad as fuck. rest in love juice wrld,” while Lil Yachty shared his tribute on Instagram, writing: “by brother, love u dawg.. rip.”

Alicia Keys shared a video of her putting her own spin on Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott posted a tribute to Juice Wrld on his Insta Story. Sharing a photograph of the two of them in a studio with Future, he wrote: You will live on forever.”

Love you juicewrld I mean that glad u off this fake ass earth with these fake ass people you better then them u in heaven now!! Can’t wait to make music with u up there legend ! You changed the world for the new generation love you brother ! Ima go hard for you! – Lil b — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 8, 2019

this sad as fuck rest in love juice wrld 🏆 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 8, 2019

Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton, Lil Peep‘s mother Liza, Ms. Banks, Lil Nas X, Juicy J, Ellie Goulding, actor Emilio Rivera, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey and Russ have also posted on social media mourning and remembering Juice WRLD.

oh my god wtf 🙁 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

Too much death man! Smh RIP Juice WRLD 🙏🏾 — PJ MORTON (@PJMORTON) December 8, 2019

This is absolutely heartbreaking. We send our love and strength to this young man’s family. Please know we are with you and if we can do anything to help you please let us know. We are so very sorry. — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe this man, RIP Juice Wrld ❤️🌎 — Ms Banks (@MsBanks) December 8, 2019

Damn man..rip juice wrld 🙏🏼 — Russ (@russdiemon) December 8, 2019

i was excited to watch juice wrld get older & see where that incredible brain would have taken him. sure, he could out rap/songwrite anybody… but i believe he could have done so much more too. such a shame… way too soon. rest in peace ♥️ — Jesse® (@jesserutherford) December 8, 2019

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

Juice WRLD was a thoughtful and gifted Artist who’s talent had immediate and enormous impact on millions. I always looked forward to seeing him. I’m so sad to know that won’t be possible anymore. My thoughts are with his Family and Friends. To have lived in a time #RIPJUICEWRLD — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) December 8, 2019

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

R.i.p juice …sad day in the world today — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) December 8, 2019

RIP #juicewrld so young. so talented. still so much life to live. My heart is heavy… 💔 — Chelsea Briggs (@Chelsea_Briggs) December 8, 2019

juice wrld 💔 — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) December 8, 2019

RIP Juicewrld… this ones tough. Met this man a couple times and I swear he was the most humble dude I’ve met. Always showed mad love and went out of his way when he didn’t even have to. Rest easy man. You impacted BILLIONS of people. This one hurts. — Dax (@thatsdax) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

Rip Juice Wrld Gone Too Soon 🙏🏻💔 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) December 8, 2019

Woah man….. smh Rest In Peace juice wrld. Gone way too soon. 🙏🏽 — 11:11 OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) December 8, 2019

RIP JUICE — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) December 8, 2019

Rest in Peace, Juice WRLD. pic.twitter.com/dbkCYGBqQF — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) December 8, 2019

fuck no today is terrible…. I just woke up to find out this tragic news R.I.P juice WRLD… you are loved by so many people brother i really wish I got to know you better… I’m grateful to have met you and hung out the few times we did. you changed the music game forever. 😥💔 — Smokeasac (@smokeasac) December 8, 2019

This is sad. Like fr — DRAM (@BIGBABYDRAM) December 8, 2019