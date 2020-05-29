Listen to Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd’s new song ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’

Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd‘s new collaboration ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ has been released — you can listen to the track below.

The song is the second posthumous release by Juice, who died at the age of 21 on December 8 following an accidental overdose.

‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ follows on from the arrival last month of the Juice single ‘Righteous’, and sees Trippie Redd singing the chorus as Juice provides the verses.

You can hear Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd’s ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ below.

‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ marks the third time that the two artists have collaborated together, following ‘1400 / 999 Freestyle’ and ‘6 Kiss’ — which featured on Redd’s projects ‘A Love Letter to You 3’ and ‘A Love Letter to You 4’ respectively.

Redd previewed the forthcoming video for ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ on his Instagram earlier today (May 29), writing: “I love you @juicewrld999.”

In a statement that was shared with fans to accompany the release of ‘Righteous’ last month, the family of the late rapper called Juice “a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music”.

“Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honouring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.”