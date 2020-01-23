News Music News

Juice WRLD’s family thank fans for support after rapper’s cause of death is confirmed

The rapper died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Nick Reilly
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Juice WRLD’s family have spoken out to thank fans for their support, after it was confirmed that the rapper died from a drug overdose.

The rapper, real name Jarad Higgins, died on December 8 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after experiencing cardiac arrest-like symptoms upon arriving at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Yesterday (January 22), it was confirmed that died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

It’s believed that the rapper took several pills during the flight before police raided the jet on arrival and seized a reported 70lbs of marijuana.

Responding to the Coroner’s report, Higgins’ family said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice.

Juice WRLD
Juice WRLD CREDIT: Andy Ford/NME

“You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever.”

They added: “We plan to honour Juice’s talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing.”

The statement also confirmed that there will be a “public tribute”  to Juice Wrld in Chicago with details to be announced “soon”.

In the days after Juice WRLD’s death, fans of the rapper packed Chicago’s Millenium Park to pay tribute to the rapper, who many said tapped into their lives with his heartfelt lyrics.

