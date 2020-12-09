Juice WRLD‘s girlfriend has shared letters written to her from the rapper to mark the one year anniversary of his death.

Yesterday (December 8) marked a year since the Chicago rapper died from an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

Ally Lotti has shared the letters with XXL, which, she says, were written in Düsseldorf, Germany while Juice was opening for Nicki Minaj on tour.

She adds that she only found the letters, which the rapper sneaked into her wallet, when she paid for the outfit she wore to her boyfriend’s funeral.

The first letter, directed to her, reads: “You are: my sanity, my safe haven, my first and last true love, my BFF, my home… You are my everything.”

The second letter, which Lotti says was intended to be read to Juice’s fans, reads: “I’ve been broken 4 so long without repair,” the letter reads. “You fixed me permanently… So I cannot let you out my [sight]. You are my [umbrella] when it’s raining, you keep me dry from my own tears and the tears of the world.”

Since Juice WRLD’s death in late 2019, a posthumous album called ‘Legends Never Die’ has been released, which hit Number One in the UK album charts.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “What mattered most to Juice WRLD and his fans was his voice and his message. Despite the contagious nature of most of the tracks, that message is muted or left jumbled within a meandering album. Juice WRLD’s music came to life most when he made it seem like you were the only two people in the room like he was speaking directly to you, the listener. That intimacy is sadly missing here.”

According to collaborator Lil Bibby, another posthumous Juice WLRD album is also in the works.