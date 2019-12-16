News Music News

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend speaks publicly for first time since his death

"Jared loved every single one of you guys."

Elizabeth Aubrey
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival
Juice Wrld performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend has spoken out for the first time since the rapper’s death last week.

The rapper, real name Jared Anthony Higgins, died following a “medical emergency” at Chicago airport on December 8 after he reportedly suffered a seizure. US authorities later confirmed that Higgins had been given the opioid antidote Narcan shortly before he died.

Police reported that they’d received a tip-off that the private jet he was travelling on contained drugs. The police subsequently confirmed that they’d found 70lbs marijuana, several bottles of prescription cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Advertisement

Higgins was said to have suffered a seizure during the search before subsequently waking up. He was rushed to Chicago’s Advocate Christ medical centre where he was pronounced dead at 3:15AM. An autopsy was completed a day later, but toxicology test results are yet to be determined.

Now, the rapper’s girlfriend Ally Lotti has made an emotional speech in tribute to her late boyfriend at Rolling Loud.

Lotti said: “Jared loved every single one of you guys…he [said take] any negative thing in your life – he would tell you every time he saw you – and change that to a positive situation.”

Last week, Higgins’ family also spoke for the first time since his passing. 

Speaking to TMZ, his family said: “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.

Advertisement

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

They added that they hoped lessons could be learned from his legacy:“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.

“We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice WRLD
Juice WRLD. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Since his death, fans have continued to pay tribute to the late star as his music rose to the US top spots on Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify.

On Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart, the rapper currently holds the top spot with his track ‘Lucid Dreams’. His song ‘Bandit’ featuring Young Boy takes second place, while ‘All Girls Are The Same’, ‘Legends’ and ‘Robbery’ sit at number five, six and seven.

On Spotify, his tracks make up the top five songs on the Top 200 US chart.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from the likes of  Sting – whose 1993 track ‘Shape of My Heart’ was reworked to create Juice WRLD’s hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Billie Eilish – Album Of The Year: 2019 was hers

Thomas Smith -
Billie Eilish's debut is NME's Album Of The Year 2019. The 17-year-old reveals all about her triumphant year
Read more
Album Reviews

Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’ review: a broad-reaching, genre-buckling romp

Stormzy's second album is hugely broad-reaching but never gets dull or overstays its welcome
Read more
Features

Edward Norton: “If you take your work seriously, it’s all-consuming”

Olly Richards -
The 'Fight Club' star on working with Thom Yorke, new film 'Motherless Brooklyn' and building a Hollywood legacy
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.