Trending:

News Music News

Juice WRLD’s music storms the US charts in the wake of his death

He's risen to the top spot on streaming services.

Nick Reilly
Juice WRLD
Juice Wrld. CREDIT: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Juice WRLD‘s music is topping charts across the globe as fans continue to pay tribute in the wake of his death.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on Sunday (December 8) after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

It was later revealed that he was travelling on a private jet which was searched by federal agents and city police officers when it landed in Chicago on Sunday.

Advertisement

As well as finding drugs and firearms, federal authorities later confirmed that Higgins was given an opioid antidote, amid claims he had been taking Percocet, a notorious opioid painkiller.

Now, fans are continuing to pay tribute as his music rises to the US top spots on Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify.

Juice WRLD
Juice WRLD CREDIT: Andy Ford/NME

On Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart, the rapper currently holds the top spot with his track ‘Lucid Dreams’. His song ‘Bandit’ featuring Young Boy takes second place, while ‘All Girls Are The Same’, ‘Legends’ and ‘Robbery’ sit at number five, six and seven.

On Spotify, his tracks make up the top five songs on the Top 200 US chart.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from the likes of  Sting – whose 1993 track ‘Shape of My Heart’ was reworked to create Juice WRLD’s hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Advertisement

The rapper’s last gig took place on November 30 when he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.