Juice WRLD’s music storms the US charts in the wake of his death

Juice WRLD‘s music is topping charts across the globe as fans continue to pay tribute in the wake of his death.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died on Sunday (December 8) after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

It was later revealed that he was travelling on a private jet which was searched by federal agents and city police officers when it landed in Chicago on Sunday.

As well as finding drugs and firearms, federal authorities later confirmed that Higgins was given an opioid antidote, amid claims he had been taking Percocet, a notorious opioid painkiller.

Now, fans are continuing to pay tribute as his music rises to the US top spots on Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify.

On Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart, the rapper currently holds the top spot with his track ‘Lucid Dreams’. His song ‘Bandit’ featuring Young Boy takes second place, while ‘All Girls Are The Same’, ‘Legends’ and ‘Robbery’ sit at number five, six and seven.

On Spotify, his tracks make up the top five songs on the Top 200 US chart.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from the likes of Sting – whose 1993 track ‘Shape of My Heart’ was reworked to create Juice WRLD’s hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.

The rapper’s last gig took place on November 30 when he performed in Ballarat, Australia at Spilt Milk Festival after a string of dates in both Australia and New Zealand.