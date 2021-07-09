Juice WRLD’s next posthumous album to be released as a trilogy

Juice WRLD‘s next posthumous album will be released in the form of a trilogy, it has been confirmed

The late rapper’s representatives confirmed the three-part release yesterday (July 8), before sharing a short trailer for the first instalment – titled ‘The Party Never Ends’.

The 15-second teaser sees viewers being transported into an animated galaxy where the late rapper is seen inside a glowing water tank, before the words ‘Juice WRLD 999’ are spread across the screen.

A release date for the project is yet to be confirmed.

It comes days before the one-year anniversary of his first posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts and has since landed five singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) died of a drug overdose aged 21 in December 2019, nine months after the release of his second album, ‘Death Race For Love’.

In a recent interview, the star’s team confirmed that ‘The Party Never Ends’ will feature appearances from a selection of high-profile stars, including the likes of Lil Uzi Vert.

While his team remained otherwise coy about the new project, the late rapper has continued to make a selection of guest appearances following his death in December 2019.

Most recently, Juice appeared on Migos‘ ‘Culture III’ and Maroon 5‘s ‘Jordi’, while last month saw the reissue of his debut album ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’.

Juice WRLD’s photographer, Chris Long, spoke candidly about his death in May, denying that the rapper took the drugs he overdosed on out of fears they’d be confiscated by police.