Watch Julia Jacklin’s video for new single ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’

Julia Jacklin has shared new single ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’, the latest to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Pre Pleasure’ ahead of its release next month.

“‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ was written one night during the recording period in my apartment in Montreal. It’s the first song I’ve ever written fully on piano. It’s the first time I’ve played piano on a record,” Jacklin explained in a press release.

“I thought someone better would redo the take but we kept it so now I’m officially a pianist. We recorded it the next day. I made everyone watch the running scene from Rocky beforehand.”

Jacklin’s new single arrives alongside a one-shot video filmed in Melbourne, co-directed by Jacklin alongside frequent collaborator Nick Mckk with lyric animation courtesy of visual artist Juliet Bryant. See that below:

‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ is the third preview of ‘Pre Pleasure’ Jacklin has released, after lead single ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’ in May and last month’s ‘I Was Neon’. The follow-up to Jacklin’s 2019 album ‘Crushing’ is set to arrive on August 19.

When announcing the album, her third full-length, Jacklin talked about stepping away from guitar when first creating the songs that appear on ‘Pre Pleasure’, writing on a Roland keyboard in her Montreal apartment. “I blu-tacked reams of butcher paper to the walls, covered in lyrics and ideas, praying to the music gods that my brain would arrange everything in time.”

She elaborated: “A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life. Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family – I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”