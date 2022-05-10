Julia Jacklin unveils details of new album, ‘Pre Pleasure’

Julia Jacklin has today (May 10) announced details of her upcoming new album, ‘Pre Pleasure’ and has previewed it via first single, ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ – check it out below.

The album will be released on August 26 via Transgressive Records and you can pre-order it here.

Speaking about the new song and its accompanying video, Jacklin said: “The song is about a lot of things but mainly being a seven-year-old old Jesus Christ superstar fanatic attending catholic school trying to figure out which way is up.

“The music video was filmed by my constant collaborator and friend Nick Mckk at Splitpoint lighthouse,” Jacklin continued. “I played a show close by recently and asked on stage if anyone could let me film inside. Someone in the crowd knew a guy and that was it. The rest was filmed in the streets of Northcote, Melbourne.”

Watch the video here:

‘Pre Pleasure’ Tracklisting:

01. ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’

02. ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’

03. ‘Ignore Tenderness’

04. ‘I Was Neon’

05. ‘Too In Love To Die’

06. ‘Less Of A Stranger’

07. ‘Moviegoer’

08. ‘Magic’

09. ‘Be Careful With Yourself’

10. ‘End Of A Friendship’

Speaking about the new album, Jacklin added: “A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life. Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family – I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”

“Making a record to me has always just been about the experience, a new experience in a new place with a new person at the desk, taking the plunge and just seeing what happens,” Jacklin adds of her decision to travel to Canada and work with a new producer for the third time in as many albums.

“For the first time I stepped away from the guitar, and wrote a lot of the album on the Roland keyboard in my apartment in Montreal with its inbuilt band tracks. I blu-tacked reams of butcher paper to the walls, covered in lyrics and ideas, praying to the music gods that my brain would arrange everything in time.”

Jacklin has also unveiled details of a string of new UK & EU tour dates. You can buy tickets here and check out the tour schedule below.

NOVEMBER

3 – Ireland, Dublin – Vicar Street

5 – UK, Glasgow – SWG3 TV Studio

6 – UK, Manchester – O2 Ritz

7 – UK, Birmingham – The Mill

9 – UK, Bristol – SWX

10 – UK, Brighton – Chalk

11 – UK, London – Roundhouse

13 – France, Paris – Café De La Danse

14 – Belgium, Antwerp – Trix

15 – Germany, Cologne – Gebäude 9

17 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – Paradiso

18 – Germany, Hamburg – Knust

20 – Norway, Oslo – Parkteatret

21 – Sweden, Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan

22 – Denmark, Copenhagen – DR Studie 2

24 – Germany, Berlin – Columbia Theater

25 – Germany, Munich – Strom

26 – Switzerland, Zurich – Plaza

27 – Italy, Milan – Magnolia

29 – Spain, Barcelona – Apolo

30 – Spain, Madrid – Mon Live

DECEMBER

1 – Portugal, Lisbon @ LAV