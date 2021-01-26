Julia Stone announces new single ‘We All Have’ featuring The National’s Matt Berninger

Julia Stone has announced her next single, ‘We All Have’, will arrive this Friday (January 29) and will feature The National frontman Matt Berninger.

Stone took to social media earlier today to announce the single, which was co-produced by St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett – aka Doveman. It’s set to drop alongside a Gabriel Gasparinatos-directed video filmed off the coast of Southport in Tasmania.

‘We All Have’ will mark the fourth single Stone has released thus far from her forthcoming album ‘Sixty Summers’, following up ‘Break’, ‘Unreal’ and, most recently, ‘Dance’.

Stone announced the album back in October with a music video for ‘Dance’ featuring Danny Glover and Susan Sarandon.

Set to arrive on February 19, ‘Sixty Summers’ will be the Sydney-based songwriter’s first solo album since 2012’s ‘By the Horns’. Since then, she’s released two records as part of her folk duo with brother Angus Stone – 2014’s eponymous ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ and ‘Snow’ in 2017.

In March of 2020, Stone also curated and released ‘Songs for Australia’, a charity covers compilation that raised money for bushfire relief efforts. It featured renditions of well-known Australian songs performed by the likes of The National, Kurt Vile, Stone herself and many more.

Berninger, meanwhile, released his Booker T. Jones-produced debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ back in October of last year.

In a four-star review, NME called the album an “open and timeless collection that finds the singer kneeling at the altar of classic songwriting”.