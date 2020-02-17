Julia Stone announces ‘Songs For Australia’ charity covers album with The National, Kurt Vile and more

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Stone has announced a new compilation album ‘Songs For Australia’, with all proceeds going to bushfire relief.

‘Songs For Australia’ is a mix of both local and international artists, all performing covers of well-known Australian songs.

American band The National, who will be touring Australia from late March, are one of several acts to take part. They have contributed a cover of INXS’ iconic song ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Other names on the project include Kurt Vile (covering Nick Cave’s ‘Stranger Than Kindness’), Damien Rice (taking on SIA’s ‘Chandelier’), Martha Wainwright (Nick Cave’s ‘Ship Song’) and Dermot Kennedy (Matt Corby’s ‘Resolution’).

They are joined by national treasures such as Paul Kelly (covering Archie Roach’s ‘Native Born’), Dan Sultan (with another Nick Cave cover, of ‘Into My Arms’) and Dope Lemon, the band fronted by Julia’s brother Angus, covering The Go-Betweens’ ‘Streets Of Your Town’.

Other Australian artists that have been covered are Midnight Oil, Gang of Youths and Gotye.

Watch the video for Julia Stone’s cover of ‘Beds Are Burning’, originally by Midnight Oil, below:

‘Songs For Australia’ initially stemmed from a one-off recording session, but Stone ended up curating the entire project by asking artists she had a close connection with to contribute.

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting”, she said in a press statement.

“I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Proceeds from ‘Songs For Australia’ will be divided between six different organisations working towards bushfire relief: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The album will be available in digital formats from March 5, with a physical release on CD and vinyl set for June.

Information on physical pre-orders and bundles – including tote bags, artwork and t-shirts – can be found at the Songs For Australia website.