Julian Casablancas calls Elon Musk a “bottom-line hungry super-villain”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Julian Casablancas called out Elon Musk’s recent Twitter turmoil. The social media platform recently rolled out its Twitter Blue paid subscription, which allowed users to pay for blue verification badges and resulted in multiple accounts impersonating public figures.

The Strokes frontman, who also changed his Instagram bio to “Fake Twitter Julian”, posted a photo and caption falsely attributed to, Ryan Gosling in his Elon call-out.

“PS dear Rober Baron asshole who makes butt ugly ass cars and thinks billionaires show pay no taxes… (elon musk),” he wrote in a caption which Stereogum captured before he deleted the post. “Maybe twitter could deal if you didn’t (like a typical ceo asshole bottom-line hungry super-villain) fire half your staff. What a great symbol for 2020s pieces of shit.”

Advertisement

Last month (October 28) Musk completed his takeover of Twitter Inc, becoming the platform’s new owner and instantly firing numerous top executives at the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.