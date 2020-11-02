Julian Casablancas has interviewed former presidential candidate Andrew Yang as part of a new series.

The Strokes frontman has teamed up with Rolling Stone for the new video interview series called S.O.S. Life’s A Mess, which began last week.

In the second episode, Casablancas video-chatted with Yang, who was one of a number of politicians who were in the running to be the 2020 Democratic candidate.

During the conversation, the pair discussed democracy reform, universal basic income, the economy and more.

“Unfortunately, we’ve all been conditioned to think that we are supposed to serve the economy rather than the economy serving us,” Yang said. “We really have been conditioned in very perverse and dehumanised ways.”

“It was very exciting to meet and talk with Andrew Yang,” Casablancas said in a press release. “I didn’t know quite what to expect, but he seems to be a great independent spirit who cares deeply for the future of America and the world.

“Though he’s from the business world he really seems to understand the need to rectify reckless corporate power and the inequality created by it. With his understanding of business, I found him to be a credible and powerful critic of the corrupt systems we are currently prisoners of.” Watch the video above now.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, the musician expressed his hope that Joe Biden would “roll the dice” and pick Bernie Sanders as his Vice Presidential running mate. “He would win easily,” Casablancas said. “But I don’t think he’s gonna do that. If he chooses someone boring, it’s probably not so good.”

In a new interview, meanwhile, Casablancas spoke about his feelings on playing The Strokes’ old songs.

“When you’re growing up and imagining playing music, it is for the excitement, but the one aspect of doing it for a living that is a sadness you don’t anticipate is that you play songs so much, you become sick of them,” he told The Times.