Julian Lennon performs father’s ‘Imagine’ for first time to raise money for Ukraine

Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, has performed ‘Imagine’ for the first time to help raise money for Ukraine.

He performed an acoustic rendition of the song in a room surrounded by candles. Sharing the clip of the performance on YouTube, he wrote: “Today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’.

“The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

The cover was done as part Stand Up For Ukraine campaign, a global fund-raising effort broadcast from Warsaw, Poland.

Watch the moment here:

“I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’,” Lennon wrote about the performance.

But “the War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy,” he continued. “As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”

Of the track, Julian continued: “Within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

Last year, Julian said that watching the new Beatles documentary Get Back was a “life-changing” experience that “made me love my father again”.

Peter Jackson’s three-part film, which came to Disney+ last November, focuses on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and showcases their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.

Julian and brother Sean attended a special screening of the documentary in Los Angeles ahead of an event held by Stella McCartney.

“What an Amazing night,” Julian reflected in an Instagram post after the event. “Firstly seeing Get Back and then [attending] Stella’s event afterwards. The One True thing I can say about it all is that it has made me so proud, inspired & feel more love for my/our family, than ever before,” he added.

“The film has made me love my father again, in a way I can’t fully describe.”

Recently, Julian released two new singles from his upcoming seventh studio album, ‘Jude’.