Julian Lennon says alleged feud with brother Sean is “such bull”

Julian Lennon has spoken out about his relationship with his brother Sean, saying that rumours of an alleged feud between them are “such bull”.

The elder son of Beatles legend John Lennon reflected on his relationship with his sibling during a new interview with Esquire, and shut down speculation that there was any feelings of rivalry between them.

The conversation arose as he looked back at the red carpet premiere of the Beatles’ 2021 documentary series Get Back, which he attended with Sean. Recalling the event, he explained that his younger brother initially had reservations about attending.

Advertisement

“He felt overwhelming pressure. And I didn’t particularly want to go. But he said he felt obligated to go,” he told the outlet. “So, because I love him so much I said, ‘Listen, I’m coming with you. We’ll face the demons together.’

“And it’s funny because there’s always been, especially in the U.K. press, ‘Lennon Sons Feuding,’ this, that. We’ve never had a fight in our life. It’s such bull.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, however, he did go on to acknowledge that things haven’t always been on such good terms with his family in the past – namely due to the overwhelming legacy of the Liverpool band.

“I posted lots of happy pictures of us [Sean and me] doing nothing but smiling, laughing and acting like idiots,” he said.

“This was important for me and for the peace and for family, because there has been friction, no question, in the past between everybody. But we’re all getting a bit older, and as we get older we lose people and we realise now what’s most precious in life.”

Advertisement

He also added that the sentiment relates to his relationship with surviving members of the Fab Four – Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – as well as the children of all members.

“The love for Sean, and the love for Yoko [Ono], and Stella [McCartney], and Paul, and Mary [McCartney], and Dhani [Harrison] and Zak [Starkey] — it’s a big old, weird family,” Lennon added. “But as they say, families are always a bit screwed up.”

In other Julian Lennon news, the musician, photographer and author discussed his relationship with The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’, saying that he’s been “driven up the wall” by the classic song.

Paul McCartney wrote the 1968 non-album single about John’s break-up with Julian’s mother, Cynthia. The couple had separated and John began a relationship with Yoko Ono, whom he married in 1969.

“It’s a beautiful sentiment, no question about that, and I’m very thankful – but I’ve also been driven up the wall by it,” he told Esquire.

“I love the fact that he wrote a song about me and for Mum, but depending on what side of the bed one woke up on, and where you’re hearing it, it can be a good or a slightly frustrating thing.”