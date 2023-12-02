Julianna Margulies issues apology for offending Black and queer communities

Julianna Margulies has apologised for her various insensitive claims about Black and queer support of Palestine.

The ‘Good Wife’ actress faced severe backlash after saying that “the entire Black community” may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews”. Margulies also claimed that Black and queer communities were not supportive enough of Israel following the October 7 attacks: “It’s those people [who use they/them pronouns] that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with…like a soccer ball.”

She also went on to say: “There was a film being shown by this Black lesbian club on Columbia’s campus, and they put signs up that said, ‘No Jews allowed’.” She also said “as someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I’m more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you.” The actress has since deleted her X/Twitter profile and turned off comments on Instagram.

Now, Margulies has issued an apology for her comments in a statement to Deadline. “I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she began.

“I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop,” she continued. “Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination.

“I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

Margulies is one of many celebrities speaking out on the subjet of the Israel-Hamas conflict. It was revealed last month that Melissa Barerra was cut from the upcoming Scream movie after writing a pro-Palestine Instagram post.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water. People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

That same month, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp faced criticism after a video showed him promoting stickers that said “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is Isis”.