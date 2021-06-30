Julie Adenuga plans to launch new festival with more space for women artists

Julie Adenuga has revealed that she’s planning on launching a new festival that will have more space on the line-up for women artists.

The presenter, DJ, producer and curator recently stepped down from her show on Apple Music in order to focus on her new creative media platform, ‘Don’t Trust The Internet’.

Speaking in a new interview, Adenuga said she also wants to make an impact in the live events industry, announcing plans for her own festival.

“Oh yeah, I’m not going to say too much on that because I think it [a festival] is going to happen,” she told Music Week.

“But I do want to make it clear that I don’t like the idea of people feeling like, if one of us has a shit line-up, someone else should just make another one – because putting on a festival is not easy. I don’t want the event that I do to be almost like a reaction to the fact that people didn’t like Wireless. I’ve been to Wireless, I think it’s a cool festival.”

She then went to explain where her festival would differ in comparison to some of the others, highlighting the fact that she wants to make sure there are more women artists on the bill.

“Do they [Wireless] need more women on the line-up? Abso-fucking-lutely. But I don’t know the team, I don’t know what they’ve been through over the last year, I don’t know what kind of exclusivity deals people are in,” she said.

“But what I do know is the types of artists that the UK has; there’s a lot of space for them in live that I don’t think exists yet.”

Meanwhile, Loud Women Fest has announced the line-up for its 2021 edition.

The one-day event, dubbed “the perfect antidote to male-heavy festival line-ups”, will take place at Great Portland Street’s 229 London venue on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are available here.