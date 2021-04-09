Julien Baker announces 2022 UK and European tour

Julien Baker has announced a UK and European tour for 2022.
The US artist will tour on these shores next year in support of her February-released third solo album ‘Little Oblivions’.
Baker has announced details of her 2021 and 2022 tour plans, with dates planned in North America from September this year through to November.
She’ll then head to Europe in April 2022 for a number of shows across the continent, before playing a series of gigs in the UK and Ireland in May 2022.
You can see Baker’s UK and European tour dates for 2022 below, and find tickets for all of the shows here.
April 2022
15 – Tivoli, Utrecht, Netherlands
16 – Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
17 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
19 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
20 – Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
21 – Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway
23 – Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden
25 – Mejeriet, Lund, Sweden
28 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
29 – Rock Cafe, Prague, Czech Republic
30 – Arena, Vienna, Austria
May 2022
1 – Rockhouse, Salzburg, Austria
4 – Padova Hall, Padova, Italy
6 – Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland
7 – Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany
8 – Technikum, Munich, Germany
10- Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany
13 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France
14 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
18 – Electric Ballroom, London
19 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds
21 – Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland
22 – Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland
24 – St Luke’s, Glasgow
25 – Gorilla, Manchester
29 – Teatro Kapital, Madrid, Spain
30 – La Rambleta, Valencia, Spain
31 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
Baker recently performed a livestream show from Nashville – you can check out the NME review of the virtual gig here.