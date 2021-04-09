Julien Baker announces 2022 UK and European tour

Julien Baker has announced a UK and European tour for 2022.

The US artist will tour on these shores next year in support of her February-released third solo album ‘Little Oblivions’.

Baker has announced details of her 2021 and 2022 tour plans, with dates planned in North America from September this year through to November.

She’ll then head to Europe in April 2022 for a number of shows across the continent, before playing a series of gigs in the UK and Ireland in May 2022.

You can see Baker’s UK and European tour dates for 2022 below, and find tickets for all of the shows here.

April 2022

15 – Tivoli, Utrecht, Netherlands

16 – Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

17 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

19 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

21 – Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway

23 – Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden

25 – Mejeriet, Lund, Sweden

28 – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany

29 – Rock Cafe, Prague, Czech Republic

30 – Arena, Vienna, Austria

May 2022

1 – Rockhouse, Salzburg, Austria

4 – Padova Hall, Padova, Italy

6 – Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland

7 – Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany

8 – Technikum, Munich, Germany

10- Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany

13 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France

14 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Electric Ballroom, London

19 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

22 – Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland

24 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

25 – Gorilla, Manchester

29 – Teatro Kapital, Madrid, Spain

30 – La Rambleta, Valencia, Spain

31 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

Baker recently performed a livestream show from Nashville – you can check out the NME review of the virtual gig here.