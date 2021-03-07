Julien Baker brings ‘Little Oblivions’ songs to ‘CBS This Morning’

Julien Baker released her third album ‘Little Oblivions’ last week, and played three tracks from it with a full band on CBS This Morning – watch the performances below.

For the TV show’s ‘Saturday Sessions’ segment yesterday (March 6), Baker played the album’s three singles, ‘Faith Healer’, ‘Hardline’ and ‘Heatwave’.

Watch the performances below:

Advertisement

‘Little Oblivions’ is Baker’s first album with a full band, and she spoke of the change in a recent interview with NME.

“I’ve missed it so much,” she said of performing with a band, adding: “I have very much missed getting to step away from the microphone and not just being a single, self-contained organism of music,” though admitting the process is “scary because I’m a control freak”.

Reviewing ‘Little Oblivions’, NME wrote: “There was always a chance that Baker’s bruised musings – she sung of depression, faith, sexuality and beyond with striking openness – would be diluted when trying to roar over an avalanche of instrumentation.

Advertisement

“Yet while the songs here are fleshed out and add plenty more musical textures, they feel like they’re working in service of her tender songwriting, rather than fighting against it.”

As well as releasing her new album, Baker has also recently been sharing a handful of covers. Over the past month, she’s covered Radiohead classic ‘Everything In Its Right Place’, Soundgarden’s 1995 single ‘Fell On Black Days’ and more.

The singer also took part in a special charity livestream event last week (March 2) alongside My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, where the pair discussed mental health and music.

Organised by Sound Mind Live, the online event sought to bring together “artists in solidarity to promote community support around mental health issues and raise awareness for critical mental health resources during this time of need”.